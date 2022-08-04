Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Anthony Hartigan was a regular last season for the Dons, scoring twice in 42 games

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Anthony Hartigan on a two-year deal from AFC Wimbledon, after agreeing compensation for the transfer.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 166 games for the Dons since his EFL Cup debut against Brentford in August 2017, including two in 42 last season.

He joins Nigel Clough's Stags having left their League Two rivals on the expiry of his previous deal in July.

"He's somebody who we've watched for some time," Clough said.

"Anthony is a young midfielder with a lot of league games under his belt for his age. He'll bring something different to the squad."

