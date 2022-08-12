Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee0ArbroathArbroath0

Dundee v Arbroath

Dundee v Arbroath

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Sharp
  • 2Kerr
  • 4French
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 15Mulligan
  • 38Grayson
  • 10McGowan
  • 18McMullan
  • 20Rudden
  • 17McCowan

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 8Byrne
  • 11McGinn
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 16Robinson
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 25Cameron

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 12Stewart
  • 6Low
  • 18Hancock
  • 8McKenna
  • 27Fosu

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 21Gill
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home10%
Away90%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by David Gold (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  8. Post update

    Zak Rudden (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tyler French.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle21104314
2Ayr21103214
3Morton21102114
4Dundee31113304
5Cove Rangers21012113
6Arbroath30300003
7Hamilton20202202
8Inverness CT20201102
9Queen's Park201134-11
10Raith Rovers200203-30
