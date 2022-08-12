Dundee v Arbroath

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Sharp
- 2Kerr
- 4French
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 15Mulligan
- 38Grayson
- 10McGowan
- 18McMullan
- 20Rudden
- 17McCowan
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 8Byrne
- 11McGinn
- 14Ashcroft
- 16Robinson
- 19Robertson
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 25Cameron
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 12Stewart
- 6Low
- 18Hancock
- 8McKenna
- 27Fosu
Substitutes
- 9Hilson
- 10Jacobs
- 11Linn
- 14Paterson
- 15Donnelly
- 16Shanks
- 17Corfe
- 21Gill
- 28Craigen
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home10%
- Away90%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Hand ball by David Gold (Arbroath).
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Zak Rudden (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tyler French.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ricky Little.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.