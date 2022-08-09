Close menu

Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments104

Amadou Onana
Onana has won one cap for Belgium

Everton have signed Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille for £33m.

The 20-year-old was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch Everton's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening Premier League game of the season.

West Ham were also interested in Onana and had agreed a fee for the player.

"It feels great to join Everton," he told EvertonTV. "I know it's a big, big club, one of the biggest in England. It's something I want to be part of for many years."

Onana becomes Everton's fifth signing of the summer after James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and loan pair Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady.

Onana, who made his Belgium debut against the Netherlands in June, said Everton manager Frank Lampard was a key figure in his decision to move.

"Everyone here showed they really wanted me and they have a plan for me," he said.

"I really appreciated the talks I had with the manager and director of football (Kevin Thelwell). They told me how they wanted me to play and I enjoyed it.

"The manager played at the highest level, won many things and was a midfielder too. It means a lot to have interest from him and I think he can teach me many things.

"They both have a lot of ambition and that's the type of guy I am, so it matches."

Lampard said: "Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better.

"I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we're all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team."

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:00

    Looks like Everton are finally making some decent moves in the transfer window. Question is, how long will it take for these new players to gel as Everton cannot afford a bad start to the season.

    • Reply posted by ComeonuIrons, today at 14:23

      ComeonuIrons replied:
      I’m not at all bitter about the hammers not signing that money grabber Onana, however, I am invoking pure Kevin Keegan passion when I say ”I would love it” if Fat Frank, Onana and Everton all got relegated! ;)

  • Comment posted by aaron, today at 13:59

    Everton have done some clever business in this window. Just a striker now and they'll be fine this season

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:15

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      And yet they still haven't cashed in on England's number one, but Everton's number three?

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 14:04

    I wonder how a club that is on the edge of ffp rules can splash cash like this ..is the points deduction inevitable now ?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:08

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      As another poster wrote, it's all good, as Barcelona Financial Services are Everton's current advisors.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 13:57

    I'm pretty sure it's a forward Everton need.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Absolutely, they can buy all the defenders and midfielders they like but if no one is there to score the goals they will not be successful this season.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:10

    Never heard of him, hopefully Everton have done their homework on him.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 14:18

      stevie replied:
      Why would you have heard of him, Sofa fans tend to know very little about actual football.

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 14:04

    If he doesn't know the capital city of Cuba, it's Havana Onana

  • Comment posted by MrDBrent, today at 13:56

    Onana, what's my name.

    • Reply posted by CalyMac, today at 13:58

      CalyMac replied:
      Dammit!!! beat me, and thousands, to it ;)

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:14

    Why are Everton attracting more players and better players than Liverpool - think it shows the huge amount of debt Liverpool have and the success of the Carabou Cup

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 14:10

    A good signing for Everton - the comments committee are not far away.
    I expect this signing to be a good investment for Everton going forward under the guidance of Mr Lampard.

  • Comment posted by STEWARTLOWES, today at 14:03

    If we can get in Broja and Gana Gueye before the window closes, it will be the best window we have had for years. Wow!!!

    • Reply posted by mc , today at 14:10

      mc replied:
      Window winners again, breathtaking stuff
      1995

  • Comment posted by Careful66, today at 14:02

    Frank Lampard was key to him joining? That manager who has won so much silverware as a manager and has taken Everton to the dizzy heights of just above the relegation zone? They need more than one player if they want to compete for the top 7

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:13

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Bottom seven has to be their ambition.

  • Comment posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:02

    'Breaking.'
    Is it? Only Tom Davies' Heart.

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 13:57

    Always smile at how few actual signings were never mentioned in the gossip page

    • Reply posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 14:01

      Piers Catchfire replied:
      How "many actual signings"

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:01

    Only reason he signed for Everton 💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷💷

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 14:04

      stevie replied:
      Everyone else sign and plays for free? The Guy was hardly at a top club and left to play in a Micky Mouse league for more money. He has moved to maybe the best league in the world, why shouldn't he? Silly comment, lad.

  • Comment posted by Untold Reality, today at 14:00

    Everton like villa are going to struggle because they have 2 overrated managers. No doubt footballing greats but not managers for top clubs. Had they not been media darlings they'd be getting slated in the press

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 14:06

      stevie replied:
      SG has managed Rangers, and won trophies, and now at Villa. How is he overrated. Oh, for the record, I really dislike pool and have no loyalty to their ex-players.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 13:57

    Where’s the striker we desperately need?

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 14:21

    Great signing at 6 foot 5 and already a Belgium international, he will handle the Premier league with ease. Liverpool should have signed him

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 14:15

    Maybe Everton should try to gazump Man Utd to Arnautovitch,. they need a forward & Man Utd seem a shambles this season😂

  • Comment posted by MH, today at 14:09

    The three week panic has started

  • Comment posted by jim__bowen, today at 14:02

    Everton for the league

    • Reply posted by james , today at 14:04

      james replied:
      Good lunch in the pub

