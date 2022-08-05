Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kaneryd is Chelsea's fifth signing of the summer

Chelsea have signed Sweden winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd from BK Hacken on a three-year deal.

The Women's Super League champions have an option for a fourth year in the deal for the 25-year-old.

Kaneryd helped her country to the semi-finals at Euro 2022 before they were beaten by England.

"We've been watching Johanna develop over the last 12-18 months and she has had an unbelievable season last year in Sweden," said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.

"She's extremely quick, direct, a great age and she's the profile player we've been looking for.

"Johanna will bring another dynamic to the team and we are really looking forward to her career with us at Chelsea."

Kaneryd is the side's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Kadeisha Buchanan, Eve Perisset, Katerina Svitkova and Lucy Watson.

"I'm delighted to join this amazing club," said Kaneryd.

"I can't wait to meet my new team-mates and staff and start working on our goals for the season."