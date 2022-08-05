Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jackie Burns denies Norway striker Sarah Zadrazil in the Euro 2022 group game at St Mary's Stadium

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns has signed for WSL club Reading after impressing at Euro 2022.

The 25-year-old, who has won 41 international caps, moves to Reading from Swedish side BK Häcken.

Burns made a string of fine saves in England last month in Northern Ireland's first major tournament appearance.

She has also played for Belfast team Glentoran and US college side Carson-Newman Eagles.

Burns started in all three of Northern Ireland's group games at Euro 2022, which included a defeat by champions England.

She made her international debut in 2013 at the age of 16 in a friendly against the Netherlands.

Burns came through the ranks at Cookstown Youth and Mid-Ulster Ladies before securing a scholarship with Carson-Newman University in 2016.

In 2017 she was part of the Eagles team that made it to the national championship game in the US for the first time in the university's history, alongside international team-mate Lauren Wade.

She joined Glentoran in 2020 and helped them win the Women's Premiership title, League Cup, Women's Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup before moving to BK Häcken in March.

