Toby Stephens made his Yeovil Town debut in May 2021

Truro City have signed Yeovil Town teenagers Toby Stephens and Oliver Haste on three-month loan deals.

Stephens, an 18-year-old midfielder, has made seven appearances for Yeovil and also had loan spells at Hemel Hempstead Town and Barnstaple Town.

Defender Haste, 18, signed his first professional deal with the Glovers in May - the same month he made his National League debut as a substitute.

Truro begin their league campaign away at Hanwell Town on Saturday.