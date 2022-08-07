Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Owen Dale (right) made 15 appearances for Blackpool in the Championship last season and scored two goals

Portsmouth have signed winger Owen Dale from Blackpool on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old played 15 games for the Championship side last season, with seven starts, and scored two goals.

"We're really pleased to be able to bring Owen to the club and are looking forward to working with him," boss Danny Cowley told the club website. external-link

"Owen brings creativity and intelligence, while his combination play is very good and he gives us pace in the transition."

Dale signed his first professional contract with Crewe Alexandra in League Two in 2016. In his first three seasons with the club he made 58 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions.

He had his most successful season with the Railwaymen after they gained promotion to League One where he scored 12 times in 48 appearances during their 2020-21 campaign.

Portsmouth nearing completion with summer signings

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth commentator Andy Moon

It's a case of second time lucky for Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, who was keen to sign Dale last summer but couldn't compete with Blackpool financially.

The 23-year-old brings some much needed pace to the Pompey line-up following the sale of Marcus Harness to Ipswich and while Dale's Championship opportunities were limited last season, he excelled in his last campaign in League One.

Portsmouth still want another winger but are now nearing completion with their summer signings.

It's an exciting addition but it's another deal that is only a loan and as Pompey found out to their detriment over the summer, loan players who excel are difficult to keep hold of.

The move also shows any ill feeling between Blackpool and Portsmouth from the Colby Bishop debacle hasn't lingered.

