Last updated on .From the section American Football

GB women's American football squad beat Canada to book their place in the World Championship final

Great Britain women's American football team will meet title holders USA in the world championship final on Sunday.

It is the first time they have made the gold-medal match after they beat one of the tournament favourites Canada 20-13 in their semi-final with a last-second touchdown.

"We have made history by making it to the finals," GB running back Steph Wyant told BBC Sport.

"We are so proud of what we've achieved - but we are not finished."

The IFAF World Championship is the pinnacle of the women's game and this year's tournament in Finland featured eight teams.

GB running back Steph Wyant plays for Portsmouth Dreadnoughts and Bournemouth Bobcats

'We have nothing to lose'

Wyant, who plays senior American football for the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts and Bournemouth Bobcats, is expecting a tough final against the reigning champions USA.

"A final against USA was always a part of our ambitions and gold is within our grasp, we just need to execute like we know we can," she said.

"USA have never been beaten and coming from sixth-seed underdogs we have nothing to lose."

Great Britain are yet to win a medal at the world championship. At the last event in 2017, they lost their bronze-medal game against Mexico 19-8.

"Throughout our preparations for this tournament our goal was always to make history and create a legacy," GB head coach Chris Stone said.

"The semi-final win against Canada validated all of the work, commitment and sacrifices everyone put in, from players to coaches."

You can watch GB vs USA in the IFAF Women's World Championship via an online stream on the Olympics website external-link from 17:30 BST on Sunday, 7 August.