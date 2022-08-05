Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Brighton defender Shane Duffy has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The Republic of Ireland centre-half, 30, is the sixth summer arrival at Craven Cottage following Fulham's promotion to the Premier League.

"I'm delighted. It's a really exciting challenge for me and the Club, one I'm really looking forward to," Duffy said.

Coach Marco Silva has already added Bernd Leno, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu and Manor Solomon to his ranks.

Former Everton youngster Duffy became Brighton's record signing when he joined them from Blackburn Rovers in August 2016, and helped his new side win promotion to the Premier League before helping to establish them in the top flight.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Celtic, but returned to feature for Brighton last season.

"There was no pressure on him to leave, but typically he wanted to play regular football, and while he was still part of our wider squad, we could not guarantee him that," Seagulls boss Graham Potter said.

"This move will give him that opportunity, which is really important to him as the captain of the Republic of Ireland, and Fulham are getting a player who has great experience at this level."

