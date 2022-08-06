Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

SWPL1: Rangers v Glasgow Women Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Sunday, 7 August Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer. Highlights of all SWPL games on BBC Scotland on Monday at 19:00

A new season - and a new era - begins in the SWPL1 on Sunday, with Rangers the team to topple after their first title success.

