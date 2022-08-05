Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's top scorer in the Premier League and Champions League last season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he is "really happy" to have Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad.

Ronaldo, 37, has been at the centre of speculation this summer amid a well-known desire to join a club playing in the Champions League.

With Anthony Martial ruled out of Sunday's game against Brighton through injury, Ten Hag may need the Portugal international to lead his attack.

"I am really happy he is here," said Ten Hag.

"We have a top striker. We stick to the plan."

Ten Hag repeated his comments to the Dutch media this week that the players, including Ronaldo - who left last Sunday's friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford before the final whistle - were wrong.

The former Ajax boss says the Old Trafford club are still searching for new players this summer.

"We are searching to strengthen the squad," added the Dutchman. "But you don't need any player, you need the right player."