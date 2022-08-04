Close menu

Ricardo Pereira: Leicester defender out for up to six months after Achilles surgery

Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira celebrate a Leicester goal
Harvey Barnes (left) and Ricardo Pereira (right) were injured in Leicester's final pre-season friendly on Sunday

Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira will be out for up to six months after having surgery on a ruptured Achilles.

Manager Brendan Rodgers also said winger Harvey Barnes will be out for a few weeks with a minor knee injury.

Both players had to be withdrawn during Sunday's friendly win against Sevilla.

"It's such a shame because a lot of our game idea over the summer was based around full-backs and him [Pereira] in particular," said Rodgers.

"He was looking so good. It's a massive blow to him. He had his operation last night [Thursday] and he'll recover now, get strong again and come back better, I'm sure.

"He'll be a big miss for us but we have to push on."

Portugal international Pereira's 2019-20 season was cut short by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in March 2020 and the 28-year-old did not return to Premier League action until January 2021.

On 24-year-old Barnes, Rodgers added: "He'll come back and pick up where he left off because he's had a really good pre-season."

Rodgers also said left-back Ryan Bertrand is "still a number of weeks away" from contention because of a knee injury which kept him out for most of last season.

Maddison & Fofana 'not for sale'

Defender Jonny Evans has been named Leicester's club captain after the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for Nice.

There has also been interest in midfielder James Maddison, 25, and defender Wesley Fofana, 21, this summer.

Newcastle United made a second bid for Maddison this week while Leicester are reported to have turned down a bid from Chelsea for Fofana.

But Rodgers said: "These players are not for sale. You don't want to lose your top players.

"James and Wesley are training well and getting ready for our game on Sunday."

How to follow Leicester on the BBC bannerLeicester banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport