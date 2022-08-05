Close menu

Maxwel Cornet: West Ham sign Ivory Coast winger from Burnley

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Maxwel Cornet
Cornet scored nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Burnley last season.

West Ham have signed Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after paying his £17.5m release clause.

The 25-year-old arrived at Turf Moor from Lyon last August for £12.85m.

He was Burnley's top scorer last season with nine goals in 28 appearances as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

Cornet spent seven and a half seasons at Lyon, playing 252 games and scoring 51 goals for the Ligue 1 club.

Cornet, who can play as a left-winger, wing-back or full-back, has a further one-year option on his contract.

"It's a new step for me to join this big club and I'm really happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I'm just excited to start," said Cornetexternal-link, who has scored six goals in 29 appearances for Ivory Coast.

"Everyone knows the level here in the Premier League is very high and I want to play here for that, so I'm really happy to be here for the next stage in my career."

Cornet becomes West Ham's fifth signing of the summer after striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, midfielder Flynn Downes, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: "He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

"He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham."

Comments

Join the conversation

110 comments

  • Comment posted by DavidFinbarr, today at 19:22

    Will wear shirt number 99

    • Reply posted by Warwick Hunt, today at 19:24

      Warwick Hunt replied:
      Heard he cost hundreds and thousands

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 19:37

    As a burnley fan I wish we could of kept him ..it wont take long for him to become a fans favourite at West ham ..cornet is quality and you got him for a bargain

  • Comment posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 19:30

    West Ham are looking like a serious proposition this year and I hope you break into the top 6. I know we won't (Leicester fan). Good luck to you.

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 19:48

      dogeared replied:
      Not with loser Moyes in charge, lol

  • Comment posted by Mark Pledger, today at 19:35

    Lets hope Cornet is in tune with his teammates, plays all the right notes and strikes a chord with the Hammers fans. Especially as we have paid all that brass for him.

    • Reply posted by fritz, today at 19:57

      fritz replied:
      You're band from anymore comments like that ;)

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 20:05

    "West Ham have signed Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after paying his £17.5m release clause."

    Spot the deliberate mistake!

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 20:23

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      great example of shoddy bbc sports writing.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 19:59

    Cornet for £17.5m, or Cucurella for £60m? West Ham got a great deal, Chelsea got ripped off

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 20:12

      Mark replied:
      Goes completely without saying.

  • Comment posted by cunningcorgi, today at 19:22

    Hope the Burnley groundsman has been keeping fit. He'll be in the starting 11 in a couple of weeks.

  • Comment posted by markyhamps75, today at 19:35

    Top brass signing to a tidy little tune. West Ham conducting themselves very nicely to orchestrate a tour in Europe next year..

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 19:23

    Mint signing.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 19:29

      NB22 replied:
      I prefer the chocolate one.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 19:55

    Now you just need a flugel horn and a trumpet to complete a fine ensemble.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 19:46

    He should have the squad number 99.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 19:40

    Good signing. 17.5m is a steal imo

  • Comment posted by ThaiTim, today at 19:28

    Just one Cornet, sign him for me....

    • Reply posted by Eurows, today at 19:31

      Eurows replied:
      I think he will just flake away

  • Comment posted by Cybercossack, today at 19:23

    great bit of business, good player and a bargain

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 19:22

    Brilliant signing! Hopefully a couple more to come before the deadline. COYI ⚒⚒⚒

  • Comment posted by leeroy111, today at 19:20

    Good signing at decent money.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 20:12

    Fantastic addition to the team great buy by moyes

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 19:58

    He scored a goal every three games for Burnley. If he can do the same at West Ham, job done.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 20:06

      john replied:
      in a bad team as well

  • Comment posted by ComeonuIrons, today at 20:18

    What a scoop! Will improve the wafer thin attack. We were somewhat vanilla last season…….

    • Reply posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 20:22

      FFP City 57 years without a title replied:
      lets hope cornet doesn't melt…

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:07

    I am glad we have built our squad up lets hope they can all gel.

    Love the job moyes has done so far

    • Reply posted by anyonebutengland, today at 20:17

      anyonebutengland replied:
      What has he done? Any cups or medals

