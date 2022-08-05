Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Poppy Soper is a regular member of the Wales squad but has yet to win her first cap

Wales internationals Elise Hughes and Anna Filbey have joined Championship side Crystal Palace, while goalkeeper Poppy Soper has switched to Charlton.

Defender Filbey, 22, and 21-year old forward Hughes, left Charlton in May and join Palace along with 13 other new arrivals signed this summer.

Soper, 20, has joined the Addicks on a two-year deal after departing Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

Palace finished fourth, with Charlton fifth, in the Championship last season.

Soper, who was previously on a dual-registration deal with Plymouth and Chelsea, said she was thrilled to sign her first professional contract.

"I am so happy to be here," she said. "To be part of a Championship club of this standard is a dream.

"This is my first professional contract, I just can't wait to get going. This is all I have ever wanted from a young age to say I am a professional footballer."

Hughes, who previously played for Everton, has made 15 Wales appearances, with former Spurs and Arsenal defender Filbey representing her country on six occasions.