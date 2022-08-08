Celtic are interested in out-of-favour 28-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley along with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham United. (Give Me Sport) external-link

Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has earned rave reviews from Everton fans and manager Frank Lampard following an impressive outing in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea - only the 20-year-old's second appearance since his big-money January transfer from Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Ryan Christie has revealed that he could have joined Burnley in the Premier League last season instead of helping Bournemouth win promotion, with the 27-year-old Scotland midfielder also stating: "I had to leave Celtic for the sake of change and a new football challenge." (Daily Mail) external-link

Jack Ross has expressed his "irritation" with the paperwork delay preventing Aziz Behich from making his Dundee United debut after the 31-year-old's transfer from Giresunspor, but the head coach is hopeful that the Australia left-back could be available for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg clash against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. (The Courier) external-link

Australia winger Martin Boyle, who scored a late equaliser against Heart of Midlothian on Sunday after his transfer from Al-Faisaly, has revealed that he had been asked to make his surprise Hibernian return the night before the derby, shortly after he had downed homemade macaroni and chips and he had gone into "panic mode and headed to Asda for a few bottles of water and a strawberry Yazoo". (The Scotsman) external-link

Only 400 of Union Saint-Gilloise's 1000 allocation of tickets have been sold for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Rangers at Ibrox despite the Belgian side leading 2-0 from the first leg as they ended a 50-year absence from European competition. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link