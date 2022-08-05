Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sadio Mane scored on his Bundesliga debut as champions Bayern Munich opened the new season with a 6-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Senegal forward, 30, headed home from a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0 as Bayern went 5-0 up by half-time.

Randal Kolo Muani pulled one back before Jamal Musiala completed the scoring with his second goal late on.

Joshua Kimmich's free-kick opened the scoring while Benjamin Pavard and Gnabry were also on target.

Mane joined Bayern in a £35m move from Liverpool in June and also scored in last week's German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig.

Frankfurt won last season's Europa League and face Champions League winners Real Madrid for the Uefa Super Cup next Wednesday.

Mane celebrated with Bayern fans after the game