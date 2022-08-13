Millwall v Coventry City

MillwallMillwall15:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Blackburn
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Hull
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Cardiff
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|Sheff Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|QPR
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Millwall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Stoke
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|West Brom
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Luton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Wigan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Preston
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|21
|Norwich
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|22
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|23
|Bristol City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|24
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
