Cheltenham Town v Portsmouth

CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterborough
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Exeter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Bolton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Sheff Wed
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|6
|Charlton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Accrington
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Oxford Utd
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|10
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Fleetwood
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Wycombe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Plymouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Barnsley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Cambridge
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Derby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|18
|Portsmouth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|19
|Lincoln City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|Shrewsbury
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|21
|Morecambe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|22
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|23
|MK Dons
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|24
|Burton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
