Bristol Rovers v Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by James Connolly.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Belshaw
- 19Anderson
- 30Hoole
- 2Connolly
- 3Gordon
- 25Whelan
- 6Finley
- 22Saunders
- 21Evans
- 10Collins
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 4Grant
- 5Kilgour
- 14Rossiter
- 15Coutts
- 17Gibson
- 18Loft
- 32Jaakkola
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 42Seddon
- 18McGuane
- 8Brannagan
- 17Henry
- 11Browne
- 7Bodin
- 9Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Rodriguez
- 12Jones
- 14Bate
- 16Brown
- 21McGinty
- 22Joseph
- 27Goodrham
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus McGuane.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by James Henry.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Harry Anderson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
