League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough22006246
2Exeter21105144
3Bristol Rovers31115234
4Bolton21104134
5Sheff Wed21104314
6Charlton21103214
7Accrington21103214
8Ipswich21103214
9Oxford Utd31111104
10Forest Green21013303
11Fleetwood21013303
12Wycombe21013303
13Plymouth21012203
14Barnsley21011103
15Cambridge21011103
16Derby21011103
17Port Vale210125-33
18Portsmouth20203302
19Lincoln City20201102
20Shrewsbury201101-11
21Morecambe201103-31
22Cheltenham200224-20
23MK Dons200202-20
24Burton200207-70
View full League One table

