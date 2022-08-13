Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 21Jameson
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 6Burrell
- 3Mattock
- 20Ramsay
- 22Dooley
- 17Austerfield
- 15Headley
- 16Pattison
- 28Daly
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 14Richards
- 18Muldoon
- 19Frost
- 24Ferguson
- 26Ilesanmi
Crawley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Addai
- 15Francillette
- 5Craig
- 44Ogungbo
- 23Johnson
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 11Mason
- 9Nichols
- 10Nadesan
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 7Tilley
- 20Balagizi
- 24Oteh
- 27Khaleel
- 28Jenks
- 35Gallacher
- 40Greensall
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report to appear here.