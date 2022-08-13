Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: EnviroVent Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Jameson
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 6Burrell
  • 3Mattock
  • 20Ramsay
  • 22Dooley
  • 17Austerfield
  • 15Headley
  • 16Pattison
  • 28Daly
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 14Richards
  • 18Muldoon
  • 19Frost
  • 24Ferguson
  • 26Ilesanmi

Crawley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Addai
  • 15Francillette
  • 5Craig
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 23Johnson
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 11Mason
  • 9Nichols
  • 10Nadesan
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 7Tilley
  • 20Balagizi
  • 24Oteh
  • 27Khaleel
  • 28Jenks
  • 35Gallacher
  • 40Greensall
Referee:
Tom Nield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall22005056
2Crewe22005146
3Leyton Orient22003036
4Barrow22006426
5Stevenage22004226
6Wimbledon21102024
7Salford21102024
8Northampton21104314
9Carlisle21102114
10Doncaster21102114
11Harrogate21013303
12Gillingham210112-13
13Mansfield210112-13
14Colchester201134-11
15Bradford201123-11
16Sutton United201123-11
17Newport201112-11
18Grimsby201113-21
19Swindon201103-31
20Hartlepool201104-41
21Stockport200235-20
22Rochdale200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Crawley200202-20
View full League Two table

