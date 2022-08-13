Close menu
League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Brunton Park, England

Carlisle United v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 25Back
  • 20Ellis
  • 17Whelan
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 7Gibson
  • 8Guy
  • 4Moxon
  • 14Dennis
  • 10Patrick

Substitutes

  • 12Hilton
  • 27Bollado
  • 28Devitt
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 32Stretton
  • 35Carr

Swindon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Brynn
  • 21MacDonald
  • 6Baudry
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 2Hutton
  • 7Gladwin
  • 5Reed
  • 23Khan
  • 8Williams
  • 24Wakeling
  • 11McKirdy

Substitutes

  • 4Clayton
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10Darcy
  • 12Ward
  • 17Aguiar
  • 26Harries
  • 28Shade
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall22005056
2Crewe22005146
3Leyton Orient22003036
4Barrow22006426
5Stevenage22004226
6Wimbledon21102024
7Salford21102024
8Northampton21104314
9Carlisle21102114
10Doncaster21102114
11Harrogate21013303
12Gillingham210112-13
13Mansfield210112-13
14Colchester201134-11
15Bradford201123-11
16Sutton United201123-11
17Newport201112-11
18Grimsby201113-21
19Swindon201103-31
20Hartlepool201104-41
21Stockport200235-20
22Rochdale200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Crawley200202-20
View full League Two table

