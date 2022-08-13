Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Smallwood
  • 11Gilliead
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 7Angol
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 13Doyle
  • 15Odusina
  • 16East
  • 18Sutton
  • 19Oliver
  • 21Young

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 3Drysdale
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 17Bennett
  • 7Willmott
  • 24Wildig
  • 27Lewis
  • 21Collins
  • 9Bogle

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 4Bowen
  • 11Waite
  • 14Lewis
  • 18Zimba
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 29Evans
Referee:
Will Finnie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall22005056
2Crewe22005146
3Leyton Orient22003036
4Barrow22006426
5Stevenage22004226
6Wimbledon21102024
7Salford21102024
8Northampton21104314
9Carlisle21102114
10Doncaster21102114
11Harrogate21013303
12Gillingham210112-13
13Mansfield210112-13
14Colchester201134-11
15Bradford201123-11
16Sutton United201123-11
17Newport201112-11
18Grimsby201113-21
19Swindon201103-31
20Hartlepool201104-41
21Stockport200235-20
22Rochdale200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Crawley200202-20
View full League Two table

