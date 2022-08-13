Bradford City v Newport County

BradfordBradford City15:00NewportNewport County
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Smallwood
- 11Gilliead
- 12Banks
- 20Chapman
- 7Angol
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 13Doyle
- 15Odusina
- 16East
- 18Sutton
- 19Oliver
- 21Young
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 3Drysdale
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 17Bennett
- 7Willmott
- 24Wildig
- 27Lewis
- 21Collins
- 9Bogle
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 4Bowen
- 11Waite
- 14Lewis
- 18Zimba
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 29Evans
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to appear here.