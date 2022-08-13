AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Tzanev
- 5Nightingale
- 15Pearce
- 3Brown
- 2Gunter
- 6Marsh
- 19Maghoma
- 11Chislett
- 26Currie
- 10Assal
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 7Young-Coombes
- 13Broome
- 24Bendle
- 29Fisher
- 30Kalambayi
- 33Ogundere
- 39Bartley
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mitchell
- 2Knoyle
- 4Anderson
- 6Williams
- 3Maxwell
- 21Hurst
- 8Clayton
- 10Rowe
- 23Tomlin
- 9Miller
- 14Biggins
Substitutes
- 13Jones
- 15Long
- 20Andrews
- 22Agard
- 27Ravenhill
- 28Faulkner
- 30Kuleya
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
