League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium, England

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

League Two

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Tzanev
  • 5Nightingale
  • 15Pearce
  • 3Brown
  • 2Gunter
  • 6Marsh
  • 19Maghoma
  • 11Chislett
  • 26Currie
  • 10Assal
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 7Young-Coombes
  • 13Broome
  • 24Bendle
  • 29Fisher
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 33Ogundere
  • 39Bartley

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Knoyle
  • 4Anderson
  • 6Williams
  • 3Maxwell
  • 21Hurst
  • 8Clayton
  • 10Rowe
  • 23Tomlin
  • 9Miller
  • 14Biggins

Substitutes

  • 13Jones
  • 15Long
  • 20Andrews
  • 22Agard
  • 27Ravenhill
  • 28Faulkner
  • 30Kuleya
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall22005056
2Crewe22005146
3Leyton Orient22003036
4Barrow22006426
5Stevenage22004226
6Wimbledon21102024
7Salford21102024
8Northampton21104314
9Carlisle21102114
10Doncaster21102114
11Harrogate21013303
12Gillingham210112-13
13Mansfield210112-13
14Colchester201134-11
15Bradford201123-11
16Sutton United201123-11
17Newport201112-11
18Grimsby201113-21
19Swindon201103-31
20Hartlepool201104-41
21Stockport200235-20
22Rochdale200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Crawley200202-20
