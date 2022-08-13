Close menu
League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Sixfields Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 2Magloire
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 11Pinnock
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9Appéré
  • 10Hylton

Substitutes

  • 8Fox
  • 12Leonard
  • 19Bowie
  • 23Maxted
  • 24Haynes
  • 34Cross
  • 35Dyche

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Killip
  • 23Menayese
  • 24Lacey
  • 5Murray
  • 2Sterry
  • 8Featherstone
  • 10Cooke
  • 3Ferguson
  • 20Sylla
  • 7Hastie
  • 9Umerah

Substitutes

  • 4Niang
  • 6Shelton
  • 14Paterson
  • 16Tumilty
  • 19Hamilton
  • 21Letheren
  • 22Crawford
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall22005056
2Crewe22005146
3Leyton Orient22003036
4Barrow22006426
5Stevenage22004226
6Wimbledon21102024
7Salford21102024
8Northampton21104314
9Carlisle21102114
10Doncaster21102114
11Harrogate21013303
12Gillingham210112-13
13Mansfield210112-13
14Colchester201134-11
15Bradford201123-11
16Sutton United201123-11
17Newport201112-11
18Grimsby201113-21
19Swindon201103-31
20Hartlepool201104-41
21Stockport200235-20
22Rochdale200213-20
23Tranmere200213-20
24Crawley200202-20
View full League Two table

