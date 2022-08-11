Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Issa Diop could make his Fulham debut following a £15m move from West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could hand £27.5m forward signing Goncalo Guedes his debut, with Raul Jimenez out due to a knee injury.

Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore are available, but Joao Moutinho will miss out again.

Fulham are without Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon, with the latter set for at least six weeks on the sidelines.

Nathaniel Chalobah could come back into contention for Marco Silva's side and Issa Diop and Shane Duffy are definitely both available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves needed a striker, and they have got one after signing Goncalo Guedes this week.

They have got some talented players but they worry me a little bit, based on their performance against Leeds.

Until the season settles down, it is hard to really know what to expect from Bruno Lage's side, but I am anticipating another feisty display from Fulham after their draw with Liverpool.

The Fulham players will have taken a lot of confidence from that performance, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team they look like they've got a goal threat.

I am really tempted to go with a Fulham win, but they are another team I have backed to get relegated - so that can't happen. It's going to be another draw, I'm afraid.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Kasabian's front man Serge Pizzorno

They previously went eight games without a win between December 2020 and January 2021

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won nine of the past 12 meetings, including the last three in a row by a 1-0 scoreline in the top flight.

Fulham are winless in 13 league away matches against Wolves since a 4-0 triumph in the second tier in March 1985 (D3, L10).

Wolves have won five of the six Premier League encounters at Molineux (W5, D1).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in 11 Premier League games in August since a 2-0 home win against Fulham in 2011 (D6 L5). Only in April (14 games between 2004 and 2012) have Wolves had a longer winless run in a specific month.

They have lost three of their past four Premier League games when scoring first, more than they had in their previous 55 such occasions since returning to the top flight in 2018.

Bruno Lage's side earned more points in away games (27) than they did at Molineux (24) last season. Only relegated pair Watford and Norwich City lost more top-flight home matches than the nine by Wolves in 2021-22.

They have lost their first home league match in the past two seasons, losing to Manchester City and Spurs. They last did so in three consecutive seasons between 1985-86 and 1987-88, when beaten by Newport County, Cambridge United and Halifax Town.

Fulham

The Cottagers can equal the club Premier League record of 12 successive winless matches, set from November 2007 to January 2008 and equalled from December 2020 to February 2021.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could become the first Fulham player to score in their opening two matches of a Premier League season since Damien Duff in 2012-13.

Mitrovic scored both goals on the opening weekend, taking his tally to 45 goals in his last 44 league appearances. The Serbian netted only three times in 27 league games in the Cottagers' most recent Premier League season, in 2020-21.

Fulham picked up more Premier League points in away games (18) than at Craven Cottage (10) in 2020-21.

They won their opening away fixture in two of their previous 15 Premier League seasons, most recently in 2013-14.

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team