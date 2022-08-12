Aston Villa v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins is hoping for a first start of the season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton.

Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem.

New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana are available to make their Everton debuts.

Salomon Rondon is part of the squad after completing a three-match ban but Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey are injured.

Mina suffered damaged ankle ligaments during last week's defeat against Chelsea, while Godfrey is expected to be out for three months after surgery to repair a fractured fibula in the same match.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton missed a specialist striker in their defeat by Chelsea and still look light up front, even with Salomon Rondon back from suspension.

I didn't see Villa losing to Bournemouth at all, and they really need a positive result here after that performance.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was really scathing of his side, especially in an attacking sense, so what is going to change this time?

If they don't beat Everton, you can sense there will be a bit of frustration from the Villa fans - and I don't think they will beat them.

Prediction: 1-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the most-played fixture in English top-flight history, with the sides having met 208 times. Aston Villa lead by 77 wins to Everton's 76, with 55 draws.

Everton are the only side who Villa are unbeaten against in all three seasons since returning to the Premier League (W4, D2).

The most recent of Everton's four Premier League away wins in 27 attempts against Villa was by 3-1 in March 2016 (D9, L14).

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost seven of their past 12 Premier League games, winning only twice during that period.

They have also won just two of their past 11 home league matches under Steven Gerrard (D4, L5).

Villa have won their opening Premier League home fixture without conceding in each of the past two seasons.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and not provided any assists in his last 12 Premier League games, including 10 starts.

Lucas Digne made 127 competitive appearances for Everton before joining Aston Villa in January 2022.

Everton

Everton are unbeaten in their opening Premier League away match in each of the past 11 seasons since a 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in 2010-11 (W5, D6).

However, they earned just 10 points out of a possible 57 away from home last season, the joint-worst record in the division alongside relegated Norwich.

The Toffees have only once lost their opening two fixtures of a Premier League campaign, in 2009-10.

They could fail to score in their first two league matches of a season for the first time since 1998-99.

