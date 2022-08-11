Brentford v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has "had a good training week" according to Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

TEAM NEWS

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international isn't ready to start.

Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been building fitness after a truncated pre-season.

Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Usually I'd expect Manchester United to react after what happened against Brighton on Sunday.

Not this time though, because United have got issues everywhere. I'm not blaming Erik ten Hag for the situation they are in, but he has to try to fix their problems.

At the back, I don't fancy Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire against Ivan Toney. Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo should return to lead the line - but how fit is he?

Like Brighton, Brentford are very well-drilled and unless United click, they are going to struggle again.

Also, although in the end United thought better of signing Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic, they deserve to lose just for thinking about buying him.

Some people might think this prediction is bad - but it's not half as bad as United being linked with Arnautovic in the first place.

Prediction: 3-0

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have only earned one point from six top-flight meetings with Manchester United since beating them twice in the 1936-37 season (D1, L5).

United's most recent defeat in this fixture was 2-0 away in the FA Cup fifth round in February 1938.

Brentford

The Bees haven't lost their first home game in any of their six previous top-flight campaigns, winning five, drawing one and scoring at least twice each time.

They kept a clean sheet in five of their final seven Premier League home matches of 2021-22.

Brentford have earned 16 points from losing positions in the Premier League since the start of last season, a tally bettered only by Liverpool's 21 and Tottenham, with 17.

Thomas Frank's side have scored an unrivalled 68% of their Premier League goals in the second half (34 of 50) since the beginning of last season.

Manchester United

United haven't started a season with two consecutive defeats since the inaugural Premier League campaign back in 1992.

The Red Devils have lost their last three league fixtures, last losing four in a row in February 1979.

Manchester United ended last season on a six-match away losing run, their worst streak for 41 years. They haven't suffered seven consecutive away league defeats since a run of 11, which ended in December 1936.

The last Manchester United manager to lose his first away game in charge was Alex Ferguson in November 1986, a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United.

Their only victory in the past seven league fixtures came against Brentford (D1, L5).

Christian Eriksen was directly involved in five goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Brentford in the second half of last season, scoring once and providing four assists. The Bees won seven of those 11 games.

