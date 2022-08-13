Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 17Payne
  • 12Fyfield
  • 18Williams
  • 4Ricketts
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 11Newton
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 7Rees
  • 8Egan
  • 10Marsh
  • 15Lewis

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 14Francis
  • 23Chicksen
  • 2Brindley
  • 3Taylor
  • 6O'Brien
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 8Austin
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 16Bajrami
  • 17Vincent
  • 18Palmer
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors11004133
2Notts County11003033
3Barnet11002023
4York11002023
5Wealdstone11003213
6Scunthorpe11002113
7Wrexham11002113
8Boreham Wood11001013
9Chesterfield10102201
10Dag & Red10102201
11Dorking10102201
12Gateshead10102201
13Altrincham10101101
14Maidstone United10101101
15Oldham10100001
16Torquay10100001
17Bromley100123-10
18Eastleigh100112-10
19Yeovil100112-10
20Southend100101-10
21Halifax100102-20
22Woking100102-20
23Aldershot100114-30
24Maidenhead United100103-30
