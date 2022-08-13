Woking v Dagenham & Redbridge

WokingWoking15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Solihull Moors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Notts County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Barnet
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|York
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Wealdstone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Scunthorpe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Wrexham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Boreham Wood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Chesterfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Dag & Red
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Dorking
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Gateshead
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|Altrincham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Maidstone United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Oldham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Torquay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Bromley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|18
|Eastleigh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|20
|Southend
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Halifax
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|22
|Woking
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Aldershot
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|Maidenhead United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
