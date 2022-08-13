Close menu
National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Technique Stadium

Chesterfield v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors11004133
2Notts County11003033
3Barnet11002023
4York11002023
5Wealdstone11003213
6Scunthorpe11002113
7Wrexham11002113
8Boreham Wood11001013
9Chesterfield10102201
10Dag & Red10102201
11Dorking10102201
12Gateshead10102201
13Altrincham10101101
14Maidstone United10101101
15Oldham10100001
16Torquay10100001
17Bromley100123-10
18Eastleigh100112-10
19Yeovil100112-10
20Southend100101-10
21Halifax100102-20
22Woking100102-20
23Aldershot100114-30
24Maidenhead United100103-30
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC