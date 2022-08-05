Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Cardiff Met on penalties to win the Nathaniel MG Cup last season

Craig Harrison will make a swift return to Connah's Quay Nomads as he takes charge of The New Saints for a second spell.

Nathaniel MG Cup holders Nomads host Saints in the second round on Saturday.

Harrison left Nomads earlier in the week to return to Cymru Premier champions and Welsh Cup winners TNS.

Nomads appointed former Prestatyn and Flint boss Neil Gibson as Harrison's successor.

Haverfordwest County and Caernarfon Town are through after wins over tier two opposition on Friday evening.

Iwan Cartwright scored the only goal of the game as Caernarfon were 1-0 winners at Holyhead Hostpur, who had been reinstated in the competition after Llandudno were removed.

Tony Pennock won his first match in charge of Haverfordwest, as they beat Barry Town 4-2.

Buckley Town won 1-0 at fellow Cymru North side Cefn Druids and Afan Lifo beat Cwmbran Celtic 5-2.

Friday, 5 August

Afan Lido 5-2 Cwmbran Celtic

Cefn Druids 0-1 Buckley Town

Haverfordwest Country 4-2 Barry Town United

Holyhead Hotspur 0-1 Caernarfon Town

Saturday, 6 August

Caersws v Holywell Town

Guilsfield v Ruthin Town

Aberystwyth Town v Llanidloes Town

Pontypridd United v Carmarthen Town

Trefelin BGC v Taffs Well

Ammanford v Swansea University

Sunday, 7 August

Gresford Athletic v Airbus UK Broughton

Chirk AAA v Bala Town

Cardiff Met v Newtown

Tuesday, 9 August

Colwyn Bay v Flint Town United