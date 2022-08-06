Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Leighton Clarkson has been at Liverpool since the age of six

Aberdeen have signed midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old is the 11th summer signing at Pittodrie.

Clarkson spent time on loan at hometown club Blackburn Rovers last term, making seven appearances in the Championship.

"He's brave in possession and at the right times is willing to try the difficult pass which some don't always have the ability or courage to attempt," said Dons boss Jim Goodwin.

"That is something we will continue to encourage."

Clarkson has played once in each domestic cup competition for Liverpool and has Champions League experience from 90 minutes against FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

"We're very grateful to Liverpool for their assistance in making this loan possible and hope they will see Aberdeen as a suitable club for some of their young prospects to continue their development in the future," added Goodwin.

