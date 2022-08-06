Tom Lowery: Portsmouth sign ex-Crewe Alexandra midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed midfielder Tom Lowery on a three-year contract following his departure from Crewe.
The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 175 appearances for the Alex after making his debut in 2016 and helped them to promotion from League Two in 2019-20.
"He provides unrivalled energy and is very competent technically, so will bring a real creativity to our midfield," said boss Danny Cowley.
"At 24, he's still a young man and his ambitions are aligned with ours."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.