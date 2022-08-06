Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Tom Lowery scored four goals in 32 league appearances as Crewe were relegated from League One last season

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Tom Lowery on a three-year contract following his departure from Crewe.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 175 appearances for the Alex after making his debut in 2016 and helped them to promotion from League Two in 2019-20.

"He provides unrivalled energy and is very competent technically, so will bring a real creativity to our midfield," said boss Danny Cowley. external-link

"At 24, he's still a young man and his ambitions are aligned with ours."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.