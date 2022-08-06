Last updated on .From the section Leicester

New Leicester captain Jonny Evans has been capped 98 times for Northern Ireland

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has described Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans as the "natural successor" to departed captain Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel ended his 11-year stay with the Foxes earlier this week by joining Ligue 1 side Nice and Rodgers has appointed Evans as his new skipper.

Evans will wear the armband as the Foxes launch their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday.

The 34-year-old joined Leicester from West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

Rodgers told a press conference: "Jonny represents the collective standards and values of these players and what they stand for. He's a player of huge experience.

"He has huge respect in the changing room for what he's achieved and how he behaves on a day-to-day basis. He's the natural guy to step forward now Kasper has left."

Former Manchester United centre-half Evans has made more than 100 league appearances for the Foxes since arriving for £3.5million.

Rodgers paid tribute to Schmeichel, who joined Leicester from Leeds in 2011, describing the Denmark international as "a true icon of the club".

Schmeichel won the Championship title with the Foxes in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and both the FA Cup and Community Shield last year.

Rodgers said: "He's a true icon of the club. He has been very important to the club. On the pitch, a colossal player for the club, been a part of all the great successes over the past decade.

"He's a real good guy off the field and I don't say that lightly. His passion, his determination. Living with the name Schmeichel was going to be tough, but he made a name for himself.

"His service was immense. I'll miss him, the players will miss him. It's a new adventure for him in the south of France and he'll really enjoy that."