Dundee United's second leg at AZ Alkmaar live on BBC Scotland

The second leg of Dundee United's Europa Conference League third-round qualifier with AZ Alkmaar will be shown live by BBC Scotland on Thursday.

The game in Alkmaar kicks off at 20:00 BST and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds provide live commentary, with text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app.

United travel to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Glenn Middleton's superb strike at Tannadice.

The winners progress the play-off round to face either Riga or Gil Vicente, who are locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Latvia.

