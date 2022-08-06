Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Lewis Gordon has yet to play a league game in his career

Bristol Rovers have signed former Brentford defender Lewis Gordon.

The 21-year-old former Scotland youth international has agreed a two-year deal at the League One club.

The ex-Watford academy player's only first-team appearance came in a third-round FA Cup win over Middlesbrough in January.

"Lewis made an immediate impression on the group after coming in on trial," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton told the club website. external-link

"I'm delighted to agree a deal and look forward to working with him. He has lots of potential and I'm sure the Gasheads will give him a warm welcome."

