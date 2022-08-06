Close menu

Lewis Gordon: Bristol Rovers sign former Brentford defender

Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Lewis Gordon
Lewis Gordon has yet to play a league game in his career

Bristol Rovers have signed former Brentford defender Lewis Gordon.

The 21-year-old former Scotland youth international has agreed a two-year deal at the League One club.

The ex-Watford academy player's only first-team appearance came in a third-round FA Cup win over Middlesbrough in January.

"Lewis made an immediate impression on the group after coming in on trial," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton told the club website.external-link

"I'm delighted to agree a deal and look forward to working with him. He has lots of potential and I'm sure the Gasheads will give him a warm welcome."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC