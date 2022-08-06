Last updated on .From the section Newport

Walsall boss Michael Flynn's greeting by Newport successor James Rowberry was far warmer than from some fans

Walsall boss Mike Flynn was "disgusted" by the behaviour of some Newport County fans who verbally abused him and his wife and threw stones at him.

Flynn stepped down as Newport manager last October after almost five years in charge at his home-town club.

But during his new side's 1-0 win at Rodney Parade on Saturday, the 41-year-old and his wife were targeted.

"I had the insults off the pitch, stones were getting thrown by the supporters behind," Flynn said.

"I think the best team lost, if I'm totally honest. A bit of a surreal feeling after because I've never wanted Newport ever to lose.

"But some of the comments from the fans behind me, calling my wife all-sorts, were absolutely disgusting so it probably makes it easier to accept the win."

Flynn played for Newport in three spells before taking the managerial reins and saving them from League Two relegation in 2016.

After that famous escape in what was his first managerial job, Flynn then guided Newport to two play-off finals and lucrative FA Cup runs that earned not just plaudits but vital funds for the club's coffers.

Current Newport boss James Rowberry had said before the League Two game that "the fans, I am sure, will give him (Flynn) a warm welcome" and Flynn did receive a standing ovation from large sections of Newport fans before the game.

But sadly there was a section who chose to instead abuse the former manager and his family.

"They've got short memories, what myself and Hatts (assistant Wayne Hatswell) and the players have done here was phenomenal," Flynn added.

"I left on good terms, I have nothing but respect for the football club and it's only a small few - like usual. The rest of the fans were respectful, lovely ovation, but some people think it's okay that they can say what they want.

"It's upsetting really, but it's made the win sweeter if I'm totally honest, those comments.

"You're always going to get something, but when they cross the line it's a shame."