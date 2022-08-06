Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Midfielder Dickenson has made 54 appearances and scored three goals for the Blues in two seasons.

Carlisle United midfielder Brennan Dickenson will miss most of the League Two season with an ACL injury.

The 29-year-old was hurt during training just before the start of the Blues new campaign and will spend at least eight months on the sidelines.

"He needs an ACL reconstruction," manager Paul Simpson told BBC Radio Cumbria following their 1-1 draw against Colchester.

"We're hoping the operation will happen soon so we can start his recovery."

Dickenson has made 54 appearances and scored three goals in all competitions in his two seasons at Brunton Park.

"He's a real asset, he had a great pre-season, and he was showing me that he deserved to start," Simpson added.

"But now he's got a lot of work to do and we need to help him stay strong.

"Our job is to look after him because I imagine he's having a really tough time at the moment."