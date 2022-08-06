Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Marco Reus' first-half goal was enough as Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a slender win over Bayer Leverkusen.
The goal came after 10 minutes with Reus rushing in to scramble home on the goalline after Karim Adeyemi's effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky's legs.
In added-on time Hradecky was sent off for handling outside his area after a lengthy VAR review.
The win follows Bayern Munich's 6-1 opening-game victory on Friday night.
The game was Dortmund's first since Erling Haaland joined Premier League champions Manchester City and they are currently without his replacement - former West Ham and Ajax striker Sebastien Haller - who is having chemotherapy for a testicular tumour.
Adeyemi was also replaced after 23 minutes with an injury but Dortmund, who finished second behind Bayern Munich last year, saw out the game to start the season positively.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 15Hummels
- 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 72mins
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 84'minutes
- 8Dahoud
- 11Reus
- 22Bellingham
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forT Hazardat 23'minutesBooked at 43mins
- 18MoukokoSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forCanat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Reyna
- 10T Hazard
- 17Wolf
- 19Brandt
- 23Can
- 30Passlack
- 32Kamara
- 33Meyer
- 44Coulibaly
B Leverkusen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1HrádeckyBooked at 90mins
- 30Frimpong
- 4TahBooked at 26mins
- 12Tapsoba
- 3HincapiéBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBakkerat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8AndrichSubstituted forAránguizat 13'minutes
- 25PalaciosBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAmiriat 79'minutes
- 38BellarabiSubstituted forHlozekat 45'minutes
- 10DemirbaySubstituted forAzmounat 66'minutes
- 19Diaby
- 14Schick
Substitutes
- 5Bakker
- 6Kossounou
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 9Azmoun
- 11Amiri
- 17Pohjanpalo
- 20Aránguiz
- 23Hlozek
- 40Lunev
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Booking
Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Hand ball by Lukás Hrádecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham tries a through ball, but Marius Wolf is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Can replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Julian Brandt is caught offside.
Post update
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Charles Aránguiz.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Nadiem Amiri tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.