French Ligue 1
ClermontClermont0PSGParis Saint Germain5

Clermont 0-5 Paris St-Germain: Neymar scores and sets up three more in dominant win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar and Lionel Messi celebrate a PSG goal at Clermont
Neymar (left) and Lionel Messi (right) combined for two of the five goals

Neymar scored and set up three more goals as Paris St-Germain started their Ligue 1 title defence with an emphatic victory at Clermont.

The Brazilian opened the scoring as he collected a Lionel Messi cutback and fired into the bottom corner.

Achraf Hakimi finished off a devastating counter-attack, before Marquinhos and Messi converted crosses from Neymar.

Messi rounded off the scoring with a brilliant overhead kick.

After Neymar gave the 10-time French champions the lead after 10 minutes, Morocco right-back Hakimi latched on to a cross-field pass from Neymar before firing into the top right-hand corner from 10 yards.

Marquinhos then leaped highest to head home a Neymar free-kick from the left to give Christophe Galtier's side a comfortable 3-0 half-time lead.

Messi stroked home a Neymar cutback from 12 yards with 10 minutes left, before finishing the scoring by controlling Leandro Paredes' dinked pass with his chest before acrobatically sending the ball over Mory Diaw.

The match was Galtier's first league game in charge since taking over from former Southampton and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Line-ups

Clermont

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Diaw
  • 36Seidu
  • 4Wieteska
  • 21Ogier
  • 3dos Santos Neto
  • 12GonalonsBooked at 67minsSubstituted forBaiyeat 85'minutes
  • 25Gastien
  • 11AllevinahBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDossouat 73'minutes
  • 70SaracevicSubstituted forMagninat 73'minutes
  • 18RashaniSubstituted forKhaouiat 82'minutes
  • 9Andric

Substitutes

  • 5Billong
  • 7Magnin
  • 10Khaoui
  • 17Kamdem
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Dossou
  • 23Baiye
  • 40Djoco
  • 69Chader

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4RamosSubstituted forMukieleat 67'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2Hakimi
  • 17VitinhaBooked at 13minsSubstituted forParedesat 67'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 82'minutes
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 78'minutes
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forEkitikeat 78'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 15Danilo
  • 22Diallo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 29Kalimuendo-Muinga
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Jeremy Stinat

Match Stats

Home TeamClermontAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away12
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Komnen Andric (Clermont) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 5. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a through ball.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Brandon Baiye replaces Maxime Gonalons.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.

  10. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Yohann Magnin (Clermont).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Saîf-Eddine Khaoui replaces Elbasan Rashani.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marco Verratti.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Clermont 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Pablo Sarabia.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mory Diaw.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Jodel Dossou replaces Jim Allevinah.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Clermont. Yohann Magnin replaces Muhammed-Cham Saracevic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11005053
2Monaco11002113
3Lyon11002113
4Angers00000000
5Auxerre00000000
6Brest00000000
7Lens00000000
8Lille00000000
9Lorient00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Montpellier00000000
12Nantes00000000
13Nice00000000
14Reims00000000
15Rennes00000000
16Toulouse00000000
17Troyes00000000
18Ajaccio100112-10
19Strasbourg100112-10
20Clermont100105-50
View full French Ligue 1 table

