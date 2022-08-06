Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton took over as Truro City boss in the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side's 3-1 win at Hanwell Town displays the depth in his squad.

Will Dean gave the White Tigers an 11th-minute lead before striker Tyler Harvey doubled the advantage shortly before the half-time interval.

Ben Adelsbury made it 3-0 with just over 30 minutes to go as he scored on his return to the club.

Hanwell pulled one back 11 minutes later as City went third in the Southern Premier Division South table.

"The pleasing thing is today is we've got four unavailable through injury who'd be pushing to start in the team, so I'm really happy with the size of the squad and the depth," Wotton said of Truro's season opener.

"We had a poor pre-season in as much as results and some of our performances were really poor, but it really doesn't mean anything and come the first game of the season the boys run an extra yard and jump an extra inch.

"We did control the game for large periods and James Hamon hasn't had a save to make, so it was a good day all round for us."