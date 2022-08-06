Last updated on .From the section Everton

Ben Godfrey called for treatment immediately and received air during the eight-minute delay

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been taken to hospital to have a lower leg injury assessed which he suffered in Saturday's defeat by Chelsea.

Godfrey, 24, sustained the injury in the 10th minute after tackling Kai Havertz, who was through on goal.

He received treatment for eight minutes before being stretchered off.

"It feels like it is a small fracture of his leg," Everton boss Frank Lampard told Sky Sports. "We are assessing that. He will be out for a while."

Everton also lost centre-back Yerry Mina to injury in the second half, with Lampard saying the Colombian had an ankle injury and "could be out for a while".

Chelsea won the game 1-0 with Jorginho's first-half penalty the difference.