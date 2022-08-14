Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull32104227
2Watford32103127
3Blackburn22004046
4Millwall32015416
5Cardiff32013216
6Sunderland31206515
7Preston31201015
8Rotherham21105144
9QPR31115504
10Burnley31112204
11Birmingham31112204
12Swansea311124-24
13Sheff Utd21012113
14Huddersfield31024403
15Wigan30302203
16Stoke310235-23
17Blackpool310213-23
18Reading310226-43
19West Brom20202202
20Luton302112-12
21Coventry201134-11
22Middlesbrough201134-11
23Bristol City301246-21
24Norwich301224-21
