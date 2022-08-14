Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hull
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|2
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Blackburn
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Millwall
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|5
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|6
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|7
|Preston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Rotherham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|9
|QPR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|10
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Swansea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|13
|Sheff Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|14
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|3
|15
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|17
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|18
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|19
|West Brom
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|Luton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|21
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|22
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|23
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|24
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
