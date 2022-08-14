Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough14:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Steffen
  • 17McNair
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 2Jones
  • 26Lenihan
  • 16Howson
  • 8McGree
  • 3Giles
  • 29Akpom
  • 21Forss

Substitutes

  • 4Mowatt
  • 13Hoppe
  • 14Smith
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Roberts
  • 27Bola
  • 30Hackney

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 2Baldock
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 13Lowe
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 8Berge
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 9McBurnie
  • 11Khadra
  • 22Doyle
  • 28McAtee
  • 34Gordon
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull32104227
2Watford32103127
3Blackburn22004046
4Millwall32015416
5Cardiff32013216
6Sunderland31206515
7Preston31201015
8Rotherham21105144
9QPR31115504
10Burnley31112204
11Birmingham31112204
12Swansea311124-24
13Sheff Utd21012113
14Huddersfield31024403
15Wigan30302203
16Stoke310235-23
17Blackpool310213-23
18Reading310226-43
19West Brom20202202
20Luton302112-12
21Coventry201134-11
22Middlesbrough201134-11
23Bristol City301246-21
24Norwich301224-21
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport