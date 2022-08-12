Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scott McKenna may miss Nottingham Forest's first Premier League home match in 23 years

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna sustained an injury in training and is a major fitness doubt.

Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are not yet ready to return.

West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to start.

Michail Antonio has overcome the minor issue he suffered against Manchester City last week but Lukasz Fabianski, who went off injured in that match, remains a doubt.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is not going to be easy for West Ham. It's Forest's first home game back in the Premier League so they will have a real go at them.

The Hammers still have injury problems at the back too, but I just think the nous of their manager David Moyes will see them edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first meeting since an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2014, which Forest won 5-0 at the City Ground.

Forest have won only two of their past 21 league fixtures against West Ham (D8, L11).

Nottingham Forest

This is Nottingham Forest's 200th Premier League match (W60, D59, L80).

It is also their first Premier League home game since May 1999, when a Chris Bart-Williams goal gave them a 1-0 win against Leicester.

Forest lost their opening four league matches in the Championship last season and collected just one point from their first seven.

Jesse Lingard scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham during a loan spell from Manchester United in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost six of their past eight fixtures in all competitions (W1, D1), including a 2-0 home defeat against Manchester City last week.

All seven of West Ham's away wins in the Premier League last season came against sides that finished in the bottom half of the table. They took only one point out of a possible 27 against the teams that finished in the top half.

The Hammers have won 10 of their past 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (D2, L2), with both of their defeats coming against Brentford last season.

Michail Antonio scored 16 goals in 50 league appearances for Nottingham Forest. He left Forest to join West Ham in September 2015.

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team