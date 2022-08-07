Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gareth Bale's final appearance for Real Madrid was against Getafe in April

Gareth Bale scored a fine individual final goal in Los Angeles FC's 4-1 MLS victory at Real Salt Lake.

The Wales forward ran from close to halfway before cutting in from the right flank to score his second goal since moving to the US.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo says Bale, who will lead Wales at the World Cup in Qatar in November, is getting fitter by the day.

"Yes it's a great moment for Gareth and for the team," said Cherundolo.

"He's a well-liked guy in the group - and elsewhere I suppose - but it was a well-taken goal.

"We told Gareth after the game, now we all know he can run and there's no hiding, so we were ecstatic for him.

"He feels healthier and more fit by the day and I'm sure we'll see more of that to come."

Bale, 33, joined LAFC on an initial 12-month deal in June after leaving Real Madrid.

The former Tottenham player has scored twice in four appearances - all of which have been from the bench - for his new club, who top the MLS' Western Conference.

He came on the 64th minute of the Real Salt Lake game, and scored three minutes from time.