Clarissa Larisey was one of two hat-trick scorers for Celtic

Rangers opened their SWPL1 defence with a 14-0 win against Glasgow Women as Celtic defeated Hibernian 9-0.

Rangers had 10 different scorers and Celtic's Jacynta Galabadaarachchi and Clarissa Larisey each scored trebles.

Last season's runners-up Glasgow City beat visitors Spartans 7-0, with Clare Shine netting a hat-trick.

Hamilton beat Aberdeen 3-1, Hearts beat Partick Thistle by the same scoreline with Georgia Timms' treble and Dundee United and Motherwell drew 1-1.

Two Kayla McCoy goals and one each from Tessel Middag, Chelsea Cornet, Rachel McLauchlan and Nicola Docherty gave Rangers a 6-0 half-time lead. Goals from Kathy Hill and Jodi McLeary and doubles by Kirsty Howat, Lizzie Arnot and Brogan Hay completed the win.

An Ellis Notley own goal and two from Amy Gallacher took Celtic to within one of double figures against Hibs, who had Siobhan Hunter sent off late on.

Claire Walsh, Lauren Davidson, Kinga Kozak and Abbi Grant were Glasgow's other scorers against Spartans.

Chloe Muir gave Accies a second-half lead against Aberdeen, who levelled through Bailley Collins.

Josephine Giard netted Hamilton's second and Olivia Potter got a late third.

Cara Henderson gave Thistle a half-time lead against Hearts before Timms scored thee times in 11 second-half minutes.

Danni McGinley gave United an early lead but Kaela McDonald-Nguah levelled from the penalty spot in the second half.