Wesley Fofana: Chelsea sign 21-year-old French defender from Leicester City for £70m

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne for a reported £36.5m

Chelsea have signed French centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City on a seven-year deal for £70m plus add-ons.

A France Under-21 international, Fofana joined Leicester from French side Saint-Etienne in 2020 and has since made 37 Premier League appearances.

He was restricted to just seven league games during the 2021-22 campaign after breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

"The two last days have been really big for me and I'm very happy," he said.

"I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I'm here to win trophies - the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that."

Even with add-on payments, the deal for the 21-year-old does not exceed the £80m that Manchester United paid Leicester for Harry Maguire in 2019 - still a world record for a defender.

He is the third most expensive Premier League defender behind Maguire and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for £75m in 2017.

Fofana's initial fee makes him the 12th most expensive Premier League signing, but he will drop to 13th when Manchester United complete the £81.3m signing of Antony.

The Fofana deal takes Premier League clubs' record summer transfer window expenditure to almost £1.7bn going into Thursday's deadline day - and that is set to rise even further. The previous record for summer spending had been the £1.43bn spent in 2017.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly - who has spent almost £250m in his first transfer window since buying the club from Roman Abramovich - said: "Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

"We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe's most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come."

Fofana was part of Brendan Rodgers' starting XI as Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history by beating Chelsea in the 2021 final.

"Gutted to lose him but wish Wesley Fofana well," former Leicester striker Gary Lineker posted on social media.

"Every player wants to play Champions League football so it's understandable.

"Chelsea fans, you've got the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world. Yes, I believe he's that good."

This summer Chelsea have brought in England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £50m, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34m, English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for £20m, Spain left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton for £60m and Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel's side are eighth in the Premier League after Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Southampton, a second loss in their past three games.

Wesley Fofana Premier League stats
Games37
Clean sheets7
Tackles65
Tackle success %71%
Interceptions78
Clearances120
Duels won230
Duels lost156

Analysis

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Once it was clear Fofana wanted to leave Leicester and Chelsea were willing to pay more than £60m for the 21-year-old, this transfer always looked likely.

It represents great business for the Foxes, who also sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in 2019 for £80m, and comes at a good time for Chelsea after manager Thomas Tuchel bemoaned his side being too easy to play against in their defeat by Southampton on Tuesday night.

Fofana is already a talent in the Premier League and Chelsea will hope he only gets better with age, having awarded him an almost baseball-style contract of seven years. He will also learn from two experienced professionals in Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly alongside him.

But it will be a step-up for the young centre-back, who has completed one full season at Leicester during which they won the FA Cup, before breaking his leg before the start of last term.

Comments

Join the conversation

404 comments

  • Comment posted by nmrfox, today at 13:49

    Great to see such commitment from such a young player. The club nurtures you back to fitness after a broken leg, you sign a 5 year deal 5 months ago, and then you get the sulks because you don't want to play for them any more.

    • Reply posted by MM, today at 13:51

      MM replied:
      But you get £70m+ when you’re skint

  • Comment posted by tommy4398, today at 13:41

    Couple years there and he'll pull the same stunt again for his "dream" move to Real Madrid or PSG

    • Reply posted by Boris D Raghunter, today at 13:45

      Boris D Raghunter replied:
      That's probably why they made him sign a 7 year deal.

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 13:47

    Disgusting. The spending and the millions involved has gone out of control. FFP is a sick joke.

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 13:47

    Fi Fi Fofana Fum, I smell Chelsea have signed another over priced man

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:03

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Fi Fi Fofana Fum, I smell Chelsea have signed another flop of a man

  • Comment posted by Arsenal65, today at 13:45

    Wow. 70 mil on a player who has only played 36 games in the premiership and was subject to a broken leg shows money is not an object for Chelsea🤔

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 13:55

      cooperman replied:
      It isn't. They have a very lucky windfall as a result of the Russian invasion but losses to Southampton and the like are not supposed to be part of the narrative.

  • Comment posted by Ewan, today at 13:50

    Fantastic money for an inexperienced boy with a stinking attitude.

    • Reply posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 14:49

      Fidelis Andria replied:
      Looking forward to giving Fofana an appropriate reception if he has the guts to travel to the King Power later this season - which he probably won't.

  • Comment posted by Rt Hon Cabbage, today at 13:48

    Spends a year getting paid while injured and then leaves when healthy...

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:00

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Can someone please explain why he had to have his medical in the US? No available doctors in England?

  • Comment posted by AshFox, today at 13:49

    I'm relieved it's finally done, and he's finally gone. It'll be interesting to see how he behaves if things don't work out for him at the Bridge...? Hopefully now the Foxes can regain their focus and commitment to the job at hand. If Rodgers needs to kick a few of the divas up the backside to motivate them, to simply do the job they're being very well paid for, then I hope he does so promptly.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 13:50

      WPL replied:
      Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:48

    And just like that, Financial Fair Play goes out the window…

    • Reply posted by garreth546, today at 13:53

      garreth546 replied:
      You don’t even know how it works, I think you need to learn it before you make assumptions

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 13:45

    Good for Leicester.

    But just wondering is a 75m defender better or a 80m?

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 13:48

      brackensmammy replied:
      Jonny Evans is better than both of them!!

  • Comment posted by al, today at 13:56

    Time to add a windfall tax on some of these transfers so the elderly can turn their heating on this winter

    • Reply posted by Carrerravulcan, today at 14:22

      Carrerravulcan replied:
      There is already a windfall tax. It's called agents fee, or more accurately parasites fee.

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 13:49

    Fikayo Tomori is laughing his head off at the news, holding his serie A winners medal.

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, today at 13:59

      Micky Droy replied:
      However he was not so happy when the Chelsea squad were holding their Champions League winners medals and he wasn't

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, today at 13:47

    Is it just me or this purchase makes no improvement to Chelsea’s team! We need creative midfield and a REAL No9! 🫣😳🙄

    • Reply posted by all LEEDS arent we, today at 13:50

      all LEEDS arent we replied:
      thiago silva and Koulibaly already.....presume its gonna be a back 3 now?

  • Comment posted by carefree_Al, today at 13:45

    amazing another defender.... we can sign all the defenders in the world but our problem is midfield... back 3 back 5 back 8 back 4.... does t matter when we have a nonexistent midfield.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:08

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      You’ve got Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley!!

  • Comment posted by RSc, today at 13:49

    While a good player, no way is he worth £75m. Leicester must be laughing all the way to the bank.

    Same with the Antony deal with Man U. Looks like £75m is the new £25m with the rising inflation in the football world. Sad as this inflation never seems to apply in the real world with real people and their wages.

    • Reply posted by Noggin the Nog, today at 13:55

      Noggin the Nog replied:
      Agreed he's not worth that, in the same way Maguire wasn't. Someone must be laughing at the KP stadium.

  • Comment posted by Bake News, today at 13:43

    Gonna tear up the PL and lead Chels to 5th place....

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      That is the hope 😁

  • Comment posted by mfreem, today at 13:46

    Call me a cynic but I wonder if City delayed the deal to the last minute so that they don’t have the opportunity to spend the funds on new players and can instead use it to balance our books. Either way, another good deal where we’ve sold players for vast profits.

    • Reply posted by Carrerravulcan, today at 14:26

      Carrerravulcan replied:
      The problem is, he hasn't been playing and you're bottom of the table. No good having the money in the bank if you get relegated, not that I believe you will be.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 13:44

    7 years?! You can bet with absolute certainty that’s going to come back and bite them in the ass.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:01

      cb replied:
      Can't remember Fofana being some defensive colossus, 7 clean sheets in 37 doesn't suggest it, does it? & not considering Schmeichel always seemed to be pulling off amazing saves to keep Leiceister in games. Tuchel has an amazing squad/academy yet still can't get the best out of so many, its a revolving door... Seems Todd wants to take Chelsea Dodgers to Disneyland perhaps chelsea is Mickey Mouse?

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 13:43

    Chelsea and Man Utd competing for the 4th spot along with who gets ripped off the most this transfer window.

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 13:48

      steve replied:
      I can see City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in the top 4. Chelsea and Manu battling for 5th.

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 14:04

    No cost of living crisis in the Premier League well unless you're a fan and they don't really matter.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 15:00

      Pandemania replied:
      I find these sums obscene notwithstanding a great deal by Leicester City. Another mercenary gone.

