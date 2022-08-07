Paul Scally bought Gillingham in 1995 - winning four promotions and making three play-off finals in that time as well as spending five seasons in the Championship from 2000

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally says he is taking a step back from the day-to-day running of the League Two club due to the abuse he has suffered from fans.

Paul Fisher, who most recently worked for the Jockey Club and is a former Gills finance director, returns to the club as chief executive.

Gillingham were relegated from League One on the final day of last season.

Scally, who has owned the Gills since 1995, has been actively looking for new investment in the club for some time.

"There is no question that right now, I am physically and mentally exhausted from the efforts, stress, strain and worries of the past couple of years, coupled with the personal abuse effects, and need a break to recharge my batteries," he said in a statement on the club website.

"The past two years have been particularly punishing, I have worked non-stop to ensure the Club came through the Covid period, faced challenges the like of which I have never experienced, both from a business and personal perspective," added Scally - the second-longest-serving EFL owner after Middlesbrough's Steve Gibson.

He says he has suffered a "relentless level of extreme personal abuse" from "a small, mindless but vocal group of individuals who have generally used the 'safety' of social media and other forums to pursue their hateful and malicious campaigns".

He added: "This abuse has been unacceptable, unfair, malicious, painful and without merit, no one individual should ever be subjected to such abuse, especially when simply getting on with their job in hand, in their place of work.

A section of Gillingham fans have been unhappy with Paul Scally for some time - some flew a banner over the Priestfield Stadium during the final game of last season

"Those involved are shameful and should look closely in a mirror, they certainly do not represent the views of normal decent supporters, nor, in my view, society as a whole.

"I am one human being and unfortunately this level of abuse and intrusion into my private space has had a huge effect on me personally, both mentally and physically, it has undoubtedly had some effect on the business and club, but more importantly it has affected my family and close friends, something I am unable, nor prepared to reconcile, despite the help and support of many that also care about this great club."

Scally says that time will tell whether he will return to the club after his period away.

"This is not quite a farewell from me, albeit that may well be the ultimate conclusion of the next few months," he said.

"I do hope there is still a flame deep down, one that can re-ignite with the help of those closest to me, and with the help of others externally, but time will be the greatest judge of that, certainly if it is the end it's fair to say it was never the way I expected to see the final curtain.

"I will be doing whatever I am capable of behind the scenes to support where and if needed, I will do my work quietly and privately and hopefully we can all see the benefits of our hard work in the days, months and years ahead."